Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of OII opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $191,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,675.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Earl Childress bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $79,200.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,441.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 586,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 88,069 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth about $4,930,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth about $653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 625,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 392,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

