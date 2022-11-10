Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $159.55 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $138.88 and a twelve month high of $203.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.56 and its 200-day moving average is $170.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.22 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 37.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.