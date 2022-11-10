StockNews.com Downgrades Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to Hold

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Universal Insurance to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other news, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,633,244.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Universal Insurance news, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $135,637.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,633,244.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $169,635. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVE. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 28.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 263,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after buying an additional 219,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 142,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 896,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 111,148 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

