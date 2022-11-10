Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $112.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average of $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.40. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.49.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

