Analyzing Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) and Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) and Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Bird and Atlis Motor Vehicles’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Bird $683.99 million 0.45 -$290,000.00 ($0.82) -11.71 Atlis Motor Vehicles N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atlis Motor Vehicles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Bird.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Bird 0 0 2 0 3.00 Atlis Motor Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blue Bird and Atlis Motor Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.

Blue Bird presently has a consensus price target of $20.17, suggesting a potential upside of 110.07%. Given Blue Bird’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blue Bird is more favorable than Atlis Motor Vehicles.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Bird and Atlis Motor Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Bird -3.41% -132.71% -4.65% Atlis Motor Vehicles N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Blue Bird shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Blue Bird shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blue Bird beats Atlis Motor Vehicles on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses. Blue Bird Corporation sells its products through a network of dealers, as well as directly to fleet operators, the United States government, and state governments; and maintains a parts distribution center. Blue Bird Corporation was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.

About Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicle trucks and charging infrastructure. The company offers ATLIS Energy, a superior battery technology solution; ATLIS Charging, an advanced charging station; ATLIS XP; and ATLIS XT pickup truck. Its target customers for the Atlis XT are work vehicle fleet owners and individual buyers; and Atlis XP Platform are work vehicle and upfit vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

