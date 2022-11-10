Head to Head Review: Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS)

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) and Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Schlumberger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Schlumberger shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Schlumberger and Aris Water Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schlumberger 0 0 19 0 3.00 Aris Water Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Schlumberger presently has a consensus target price of $53.47, indicating a potential upside of 0.75%. Given Schlumberger’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Schlumberger is more favorable than Aris Water Solutions.

Schlumberger pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Aris Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Schlumberger pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Schlumberger has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Schlumberger and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schlumberger 11.26% 16.58% 6.33% Aris Water Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Schlumberger and Aris Water Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schlumberger $22.93 billion 3.28 $1.88 billion $2.08 25.51 Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 3.95 -$9.22 million N/A N/A

Schlumberger has higher revenue and earnings than Aris Water Solutions.

Summary

Schlumberger beats Aris Water Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems. The company also provides mud logging and engineering support services; drilling equipment and services for shipyards, drilling contractors, energy companies, and rental tool companies; land drilling rigs and related services; drilling tools; well cementing products and services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as supplies engineered drilling fluid systems; and designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits. In addition, it offers well completion services and equipment; artificial lift production equipment and optimization services; valves; process systems; and integrated subsea production systems comprising wellheads, subsea trees, manifolds and flowline connectors, control systems, connectors, and services, as well as designs and manufactures onshore and offshore platform wellhead systems and processing solutions. The company was formerly known as Socie´te´ de Prospection E´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.