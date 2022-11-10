Reviewing Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hang Seng Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hang Seng Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Seng Bank N/A N/A N/A DNB Bank ASA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hang Seng Bank and DNB Bank ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hang Seng Bank and DNB Bank ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Seng Bank $10.04 billion 2.72 $1.80 billion N/A N/A DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 3.77 $2.95 billion N/A N/A

DNB Bank ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hang Seng Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Hang Seng Bank has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hang Seng Bank and DNB Bank ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Seng Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A DNB Bank ASA 1 3 3 0 2.29

DNB Bank ASA has a consensus target price of $196.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,030.33%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Hang Seng Bank.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Hang Seng Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, time deposits, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance, investment, and other wealth management services, as well as consumer lending services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment services, and corporate wealth management; and general banking, corporate lending, interest rates, foreign exchange, money markets, structured products and derivatives, etc. In addition, the company offers retirement benefits, life assurance, fund management, and stock broking services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates approximately 280 service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and a representative office in Taipei, Taiwan. Hang Seng Bank Limited, through its subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, also operates a network of outlets in approximately 20 cities in Mainland China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited is a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

