Contrasting Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) & Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT)

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) and Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Demant A/S and Alpha Pro Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A Alpha Pro Tech 5.71% 5.68% 5.27%

Volatility & Risk

Demant A/S has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -0.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

26.5% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Demant A/S and Alpha Pro Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Demant A/S $2.93 billion 2.02 $399.82 million N/A N/A Alpha Pro Tech $68.64 million 0.76 $6.76 million $0.28 14.36

Demant A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Pro Tech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Demant A/S and Alpha Pro Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Demant A/S 4 1 1 0 1.50 Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products. The Communications segment provides headsets for collaborative work and gaming markets under the EPOS brand name. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap and housewrap accessories, including window and door flashing, and seam tape, and synthetic roof underlayment, as well as other woven material. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

