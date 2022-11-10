Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,013,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 73.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 7.3 %

NYSE:BHC opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.99. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $28.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a return on equity of 942.47% and a net margin of 3.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

