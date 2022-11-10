First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,239,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,148,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,239,784 shares in the company, valued at $625,148,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,564,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,158,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 115.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 136.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 15,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRG opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $879.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.89.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Featured Stories

