TD Securities Cuts Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to C$35.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Interfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Interfor Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:IFSPF opened at $17.68 on Monday. Interfor has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

