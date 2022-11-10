Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $88.89 Average PT from Analysts

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:WGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on W shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.85. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $298.00.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $157,718.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,397.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,309 shares of company stock worth $1,054,126. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Wayfair by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 793.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 257,067 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $1,529,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

