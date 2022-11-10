Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $88.89 Average PT from Analysts

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.69.
A number of analysts recently commented on W shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Wayfair Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:W opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.85. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $298.00.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Wayfair by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 793.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 257,067 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $1,529,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wayfair (W)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.