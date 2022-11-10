Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives $18.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Colliers Securities downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.59%.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,189,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,189,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,412,000 after purchasing an additional 921,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,545,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,475,000 after acquiring an additional 204,669 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $81,970,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,611,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,474,000 after acquiring an additional 124,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,590,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,048,000 after acquiring an additional 70,234 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also

