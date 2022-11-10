IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
IGM Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $27.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $41.10.
IGM Financial Cuts Dividend
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGM Financial (IGIFF)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.