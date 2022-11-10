Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on THLLY. Societe Generale cut shares of Thales from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Thales from €135.00 ($135.00) to €140.00 ($140.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Thales from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.67.

Thales Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $24.96 on Monday. Thales has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

