Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives GBX 751 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 751 ($8.65).

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHNX shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($9.38) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($8.92) to GBX 770 ($8.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($8.87) to GBX 680 ($7.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.06) to GBX 710 ($8.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($8.98) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Andrew Briggs acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 516 ($5.94) per share, for a total transaction of £103,200 ($118,825.56).

Phoenix Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Phoenix Group Announces Dividend

Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 551.40 ($6.35) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 563.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 601.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of £5.52 billion and a PE ratio of -6.38. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 501 ($5.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 704.40 ($8.11).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is -0.57%.

About Phoenix Group

(Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.