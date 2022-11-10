National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $70.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $59.42 and a 1-year high of $84.17.

National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.14%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.