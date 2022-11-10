CIBC Increases Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$4.75

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.96.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 5.3 %

TSE ESI opened at C$3.40 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.40 and a 52 week high of C$5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.35. The firm has a market cap of C$624.15 million and a PE ratio of -5.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$36,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,393,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,098,716.72.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

