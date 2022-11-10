Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) PT Lowered to $10.00

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Trinity Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut Trinity Capital from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Compass Point cut Trinity Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.75 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.15.

Shares of TRIN opened at $10.60 on Monday. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $372.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.25%.

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,929.81. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,843.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $936,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

