CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Down 3.7 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $104.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. CF Industries has a one year low of $57.25 and a one year high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

