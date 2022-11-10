Investors Buy Large Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.

Katapult Price Performance

KPLT opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Katapult has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $87.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.28%. The firm had revenue of $53.04 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Katapult will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult

About Katapult

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPLT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

