TD Securities Lowers IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.00.
Several other research firms also recently commented on IGIFF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $27.32 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
