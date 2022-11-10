REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on REV Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on REV Group to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

REV Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.06 million, a P/E ratio of 122.92 and a beta of 1.97. REV Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.62 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 181.83%.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in REV Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 29,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

