Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISSDY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ISS A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded ISS A/S from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ISS A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.00.

ISS A/S Price Performance

ISSDY stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. ISS A/S has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

About ISS A/S

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

