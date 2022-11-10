Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$4.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$4.75.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IVREF. BMO Capital Markets cut Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.40.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IVREF opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

