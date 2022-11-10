Berenberg Bank Boosts Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target to GBX 645

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($7.25) to GBX 645 ($7.43) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Investec upgraded Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 517 ($5.95) to GBX 546 ($6.29) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 725 ($8.35) to GBX 760 ($8.75) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 557 ($6.41) to GBX 550 ($6.33) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.33) to GBX 600 ($6.91) in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lancashire has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $637.71.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $6.22 on Monday. Lancashire has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.