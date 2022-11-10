Morgan Stanley Boosts Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target to £166

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from £158 ($181.92) to £166 ($191.13) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($159.12) to £135 ($155.44) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £128 ($147.38) to £136 ($156.59) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Flutter Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14,375.00.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $65.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $43.71 and a 52 week high of $85.13.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

