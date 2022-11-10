Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to C$75.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Metro Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MTRAF opened at $52.41 on Monday. Metro has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

