Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Price Target Cut to €88.00

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €93.00 ($93.00) to €88.00 ($88.00) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

NXPRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cheuvreux downgraded Nexans from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale cut Nexans from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nexans from €83.00 ($83.00) to €89.00 ($89.00) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nexans from €83.00 ($83.00) to €92.00 ($92.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.67.

NXPRF opened at $81.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.82. Nexans has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

