Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target to C$45.00

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
JWLLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded Jamieson Wellness to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Jamieson Wellness Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JWLLF opened at $24.59 on Monday. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30.
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.
