Royal Bank of Canada Raises Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target to GBX 600

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($6.33) to GBX 600 ($6.91) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LCSHF. Investec raised Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Lancashire from GBX 557 ($6.41) to GBX 550 ($6.33) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.06) to GBX 630 ($7.25) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 725 ($8.35) to GBX 760 ($8.75) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 640 ($7.37) to GBX 675 ($7.77) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $637.71.

Lancashire Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $6.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

