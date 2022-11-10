TD Securities Trims Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Target Price to C$200.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Kinaxis Trading Down 2.1 %

KXSCF stock opened at $104.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.42. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $180.40.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

