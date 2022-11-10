JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Price Target to GBX 410

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 375 ($4.32) to GBX 410 ($4.72) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

QNTQY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 411 ($4.73) to GBX 400 ($4.61) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup raised shares of QinetiQ Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

QNTQY opened at $14.55 on Monday. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

