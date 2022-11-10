Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Price Target to C$6.00

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Melcor Developments Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MODVF opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. Melcor Developments has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

