Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Price Target to C$6.00

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Melcor Developments Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MODVF opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. Melcor Developments has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $14.22.
Melcor Developments Company Profile
