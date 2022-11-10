BMO Capital Markets Trims RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Target Price to C$22.75

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RIOCF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.22.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RIOCF opened at $15.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $20.63.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This represents a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

