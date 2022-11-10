Barclays Trims Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Target Price to €110.00

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €125.00 ($125.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OEZVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale lowered Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verbund from €77.50 ($77.50) to €73.00 ($73.00) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Verbund from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verbund has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Verbund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $15.62 on Monday. Verbund has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

