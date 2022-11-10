Berenberg Bank Lowers Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Price Target to C$1.10

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRFGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Lucara Diamond Price Performance

Shares of LUCRF stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. Lucara Diamond has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.57.

About Lucara Diamond

(Get Rating)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.