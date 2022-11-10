Berenberg Bank Lowers Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Price Target to C$1.10

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Lucara Diamond Price Performance
Shares of LUCRF stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. Lucara Diamond has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.57.
