Analysts Set THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Target Price at $76.25

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on THO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.70. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $115.47.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other THOR Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in THOR Industries by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 245,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in THOR Industries by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,461,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in THOR Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

