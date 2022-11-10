Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$207.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank set a C$203.00 price target on Kinaxis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday.

Kinaxis Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KXS opened at C$141.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 372.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$119.48 and a one year high of C$229.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$141.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$143.33.

Insider Transactions at Kinaxis

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$103.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 2.1099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Peter Kelly sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.30, for a total transaction of C$290,484.17. Also, Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.70, for a total transaction of C$688,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$222,107.84. Insiders sold a total of 81,965 shares of company stock worth $11,898,265 in the last three months.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

