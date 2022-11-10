Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) PT Lowered to $13.00

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNTY. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Century Casinos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Century Casinos Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $222.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.63. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Casinos
Century Casinos Company Profile
Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.