Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) PT Lowered to $13.00

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNTY. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Century Casinos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $222.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.63. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,768 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 156,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 115,833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 77,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Century Casinos by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,536,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

