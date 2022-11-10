Royal Bank of Canada Raises Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target to €184.00

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €174.00 ($174.00) to €184.00 ($184.00) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($175.00) to €190.00 ($190.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($140.00) to €133.70 ($133.70) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($175.00) to €177.00 ($177.00) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($174.00) to €171.00 ($171.00) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($180.00) to €190.00 ($190.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.53.
Hannover Rück Price Performance
HVRRY stock opened at $85.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.72. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
