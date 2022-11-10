Royal Bank of Canada Raises Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target to €184.00

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €174.00 ($174.00) to €184.00 ($184.00) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($175.00) to €190.00 ($190.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($140.00) to €133.70 ($133.70) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($175.00) to €177.00 ($177.00) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($174.00) to €171.00 ($171.00) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($180.00) to €190.00 ($190.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.53.

HVRRY stock opened at $85.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.72. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

