Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,800

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,900 ($21.88) to GBX 1,800 ($20.73) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($20.15) to GBX 1,400 ($16.12) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,033.33.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $14.29 on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.