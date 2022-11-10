Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 456 at Morgan Stanley

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from CHF 499 to CHF 456 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

GBERY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 495 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Geberit from CHF 570 to CHF 555 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Geberit from CHF 650 to CHF 495 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Geberit from CHF 460 to CHF 455 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $44.48 on Monday. Geberit has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

