HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Price Target Cut to €60.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €65.00 ($65.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HDELY. Barclays decreased their target price on HeidelbergCement from €43.00 ($43.00) to €41.00 ($41.00) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HeidelbergCement from €47.00 ($47.00) to €46.00 ($46.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC cut HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.25.

HeidelbergCement Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

