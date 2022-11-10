Scotiabank Boosts Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to C$995.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Fairfax Financial Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of FRFHF opened at $525.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $363.48 and a 1-year high of $575.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.65.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
