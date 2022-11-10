Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target Raised to €39.00

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($38.00) to €39.00 ($39.00) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EBKDY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €33.00 ($33.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($38.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.17.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of EBKDY stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.