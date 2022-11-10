Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $4.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $7.13.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

