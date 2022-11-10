BMO Capital Markets Cuts Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Price Target to C$7.00

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Dorel Industries Price Performance
DIIBF opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.64.
About Dorel Industries
