BMO Capital Markets Cuts Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Price Target to C$7.00

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Dorel Industries Price Performance

DIIBF opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.64.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.

