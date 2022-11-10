Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DRETF. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.58.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

DRETF stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.