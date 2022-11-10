Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DRETF. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.58.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
DRETF stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.
