Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.00.

Get Dassault Aviation Société anonyme alerts:

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUAVF opened at $137.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.55. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $97.16 and a 52-week high of $183.79.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Company Profile

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.