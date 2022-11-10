Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVFGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.00.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUAVF opened at $137.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.55. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $97.16 and a 52-week high of $183.79.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

